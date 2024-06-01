FARMacyRx Community Garden provides fresh produce to organizations

(ABC 6 News) — FARMacyRx Community Garden in Rochester is looking for volunteers to help provide fresh produce to organizations and individuals in need.

The community garden is a collaboration between Rochester Clinic and Lotus Health Foundation, where the organizers say, “Food is Medicine.” Last year alone, the garden provided three thousand pounds of produce to organizations, shelters and others in need, according to co-founder Mei Liu.

“We want to invite the community folks,” Liu said. “If you don’t have a garden, if you have a passion to make new friends and work together, please join us.”

Liu said harvest season should begin in late June. Organizations that could benefit from fresh produce should contact FARMacyRx by using this Facebook page.