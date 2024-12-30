Faribault woman dead after crash involving tractor

(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault woman was killed in a crash involving a tractor in Rice County on Sunday, December 29th.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at 4:59 p.m. on Highway 3. A John Deere Tractor was southbound, while a Chevy Traverse was going northbound. One vehicle did not see the other when making a left turn, and the two collided.

The driver of the Chevy, who has not been identified yet, was killed in the crash. The passenger was taken to Northfield Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor was not hurt.

This is a developing story, and we will have more details as they become available.