Faribault hosts Winterfest 2024 throughout the weekend

(ABC 6 News) — Communities across the area are getting into the holiday spirit this weekend, including the town of Faribault.

They are holding their annual Winterfest celebration this weekend. The weekend includes multiple different activities and events for everybody to enjoy.

The fun got started on Thursday and runs through this Saturday.