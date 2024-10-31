Fargo man arrested for indecent exposure, DWI

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police took a Fargo man into custody Wednesday at Quarry Hill Park.

Stuart Kelly, 55, was allegedly not wearing pants and touching himself, when he called a woman to him and asked for directions in the 2905 Country Club Road West parking lot.

According to North Dakota’s sex offender registry, Kelly is a high-risk predatory offender with prior convictions for similar acts.

Police added that Kelly appeared to be intoxicated.

He was booked into the Adult Detention Center and faces recommended DWI and indecent exposure charges.