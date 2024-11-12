Family rescued by Disney cruise ship after their vessel began to sink

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A family of four on a 50-foot catamaran was sinking off the coast of Bermuda when they were saved by a Disney cruise ship.

The boat called “The Serenity” radioed into the Coast Guard after taking on water when a crucial gasket failed 230 miles off the coast.

The nearest ship, The Disney Treasure, was about 80 nautical miles away on its first transatlantic journey to Port Canaveral, Florida.

The ship launched one of its life boats through the choppy waters to rescue the family, who say they are lucky to be alive.