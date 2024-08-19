Family Promise Rochester receives new grant; prepares to finally move in to new facility

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Over a year after the project was first announced, Family Promise Rochester is finally getting ready to move in to their new facility with a fresh grant to help furnish the space.

The project began last summer when the organization partnered with Olmsted County to begin working on a new site that would expand their services to families experiencing homelessness.

Now, the project is nearing completion as Family Promise looks to move in to the building in October.

The new grant from the Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Foundation will go to furnishing the communal spaces at the new site with things like chest freezers, kitchen appliances, and pantry shelving.

As Family Promise’s executive director, Erin Sinnwell, explains, it’ll go a long way to helping these families find their footing.

“A lot of times, churches or businesses might donate food to us and then having that extra space and being able to freeze it or store it so that it can be used throughout the year will be wonderful,” Sinnwell said.

The current facility near downtown houses up to three families for about four months at a time.

The new facility to the southeast will be able to hold anywhere from six to 10 families for the same duration.

Though the new site has already received tremendous amounts of support, there are still plenty of ways to help out.

Some rooms remain unsponsored and the size of the new facility will mean a lot more chances to volunteer.

For information on how to get involved, visit Family Promise Rochester’s website.