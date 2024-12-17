Family Promise Rochester receives $75k grant

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A local nonprofit helping families in need is receiving some help from the Mayo Clinic as part of a Community Match Grant.

Family Promise Rochester is receiving $75,000 which will be used to support daily operations for a new homeless shelter called The Promise House.

The shelter will help serve up to 13 families, and the nonprofit will receive an additional $25,000 next year.