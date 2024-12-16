Family Promise Rochester receives $75,000 grant from Mayo Clinic

(ABC 6 News) – Family Promise Rochester has received a $75,000 grant from Mayo Clinic, a press release said Monday.

The nonprofit is also set to receive another $25,000 in 2025. It’s part of a community match grant for new donors to the organization.

In the release, officials say the grant will support general operations of a new homeless shelter, called “The Promise House.”

The Promise House will reportedly allow Family Promise to serve up to 13 families experiencing homelessness.

