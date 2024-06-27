Family Promise Day in Rochester

It's an annual tradition where everyone is invited to learn more about Family Promise Rochester. Every year they've been turning the front yard of their office into a space of fun and relaxation for everyone to enjoy.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s an annual tradition where everyone is invited to learn more about Family Promise Rochester.

Every year they’ve been turning the front yard of their office into a space of fun and relaxation for everyone to enjoy.

Their mission is to help low-income families and families experiencing homelessness.

“We can help three families experiencing homelessness at a time, and we just want to have a celebration for the community and the families that are here to bring awareness of who we are and what we do,” Family Promise Rochester executive director Erin Sinnwell said.

Those in attendance were treated to music, games, and a tour inside the family promise Rochester office.

They were also accepting donations of essential items like toilet paper, kitchen sponges, and paper towels.