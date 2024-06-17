Family of Owatonna toddler hurt in hit-and run hiring law firm for case

(ABC 6 News) – Aileen and Dylan Westphall of Owatonna have recently retained the law firm of Restovich Bruan & Associates of Rochester, MN regarding the hit-and-run collision that seriously injured their daughter, Anastasia.

According to a press release, the Westphalls say they appreciate the Owatonna Police Department for investigating and criminally charging Scott Pfeifer, the suspect involved in the case.

The family says they are grateful their daughter is starting to heal from her extensive injuries and greatly appreciate the community’s support and concern for Anastasia.