Family, close friends and One Direction bandmates gather for Liam Payne funeral

(GMA/ABC News) – Liam Payne was laid to rest in a private service Wednesday, one month after the 31-year-old singer’s unexpected death in Argentina.

Payne’s family and friends — including his One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles — were spotted in attendance at the service, which took place in the United Kingdom, where Payne was born and where his music career began. Simon Cowell, a former judge on “The X-Factor,” also attended.

A floral display including the word “daddy” outside the church paid tribute to Payne’s role as a father to his son Bear, 7, whom he shared with his former partner, fellow singer Cheryl Cole.

Details of the funeral service have been kept private so his family and friends can mourn in peace.

Payne died on Oct. 16 after falling from his third-story hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to state police.

Three people have been charged with crimes, including “abandonment of a person followed by death,” — and “supplying and facilitation of narcotics” in connection with Payne’s death, the Argentinian Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Nov. 7.

The day before the charges were announced, Payne’s body was released to be returned to the U.K. His father, Geoff Payne, had been in Argentina for weeks waiting for authorities to allow him to return to the U.K. with his son’s body once the criminal investigation had concluded.

The Payne family shared a statement Oct. 17 following Liam’s death, saying in part, “We are heartbroken.”

“Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul,” the family’s statement continued. “We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Tomlinson, Malik, Horan and Styles shared a joint statement on the official One Direction Instagram account after Liam Payne’s death.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” they said. “In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

One Direction was formed on “The X Factor” in 2010 and went on to release five albums, including “Up All Night” in 2011 and “Made in the A.M.” in 2015.

Cowell, who formed the band on “The X Factor,” also paid tribute to Liam Payne, calling him “kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused.”

“Liam, I am truly devastated,” wrote in an Oct. 18 Instagram post. “Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you.”