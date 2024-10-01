Family Career Night in Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, local businesses had the chance to share the ins and outs of their careers with students.

It was all part of the Family Career Night at Sunset Terrace Elementary.

The career fair took place last Thursday and was sponsored by the school. It was also part of the student’s classroom work.

“We’re having our kids be more career and college focused. So we are starting as young as kindergarten, talking to them about careers and things they want to do, what they want to be when they grow up,” said Brenda Wichmann, the principal at Sunset Terrace Elementary.

One presenter was ABC 6 News’ Alexander Schmidt, who set up his job-on-the-go presentation for the students about being a breaking news reporter for ABC 6 News.