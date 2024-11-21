Falling snow is a welcomed sight for winter businesses

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — While snow can be dangerous for travelers, it is a welcomed sight for some businesses here in Minnesota.

Ski areas, snow removal, and winter sports businesses are hoping we don’t get a repeat of last year when Minnesota didn’t see much snowfall.

“We’re just hoping this year turns out to be a whole lot cooler, below freezing, that’s what we’re asking for,” said Andy Knaeble, manager of Instant Replay Sports. “I was left over with 300 pairs of skates, so that’s a lot of skates. Normally, I’m left over with eighty.”

Many ski hills and outdoor events struggled with the lack of snowfall, and this year, places like Hyland Hills will be relying on artificial snow. However, they need sustained cold temperatures to make that happen.