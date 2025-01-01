Fallen officer added to SE Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Southeast Minnesota has honored a fallen officer as police officer Matthew Ruge was added to the local Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial.

Ruge was one of three first responders who were shot and killed in Burnsville back in February. Firefighter Adam Finseth and Officer Paul Elmstrand were also killed.

Related: Authorities identify 2 Burnsville police officers and 1 EMS responder shot dead

Related: Wabasha candlelight vigil honors Burnsville officer killed in line of duty

Ruge grew up in Wabasha while Finseth was raised in Rochester.