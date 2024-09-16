Fall BINGO fundraiser held in Charles City

The Immaculate Conception Church in Charles City held their annual fall festival this Saturday and Sunday, to raise money for operating expenses at the church's preschool through 6th grade programs.

(ABC 6 News) – The Immaculate Conception Church in Charles City held their annual fall festival this Saturday and Sunday, to raise money for operating expenses at the church’s preschool through 6th grade programs.

“If you’ve been around the Catholic Church for any length of time,” said organizer Alan Powell, “You’ve always been asked to play bingo. I think it’s in our heritage.”

The event, held at the Charles City Colombus Club (Knights of Columbus Hall) was held in conjunction with the fall festival; featuring silent auction items donated by local businesses and a wide swath of homemade and baked goodies.

Powell said that bingo games are a great community activity that keeps folks engaged, young or old.

“It’s a good activity for people to interact of all age groups,” he said. “That’s what we see during the Fall Festival, is multiple multi-generational interaction in the bingo parlor.”

“Once a year we have this fall festival,” said Fr. Tom Heathershaw, “..and it’s a time for coming together for a common purpose and to support the church and school.”