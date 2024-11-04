Fall back for Daylight Saving Time

Turning back the clocks for Daylight Saving Time is something we've been doing for over 100 years.

(ABC 6 News) – Turning back the clocks for Daylight Saving Time is something we’ve been doing for over 100 years.

It’s a practice that dates back to 1918 when Daylight Saving Time became an established law in the U.S.

The time change was originally implemented to conserve energy and to make better use of natural daylight, now some people don’t see the benefit of keeping it.

Now we’re at the time of year again where our nights will get longer due to setting the clocks back an hour.

“It’s annoying at times but I’ve done different hours for different working jobs and shifts, so to me it doesn’t bother me, but it’s like, if we get rid of it cool, it’s nice just to stick to one time,” said Jared Zodrow.

Throughout the years there have been many unsuccessful efforts to repeal Daylight Saving Time and make it permanent.

In 2022, the U.S. Senate approved the Sunshine Protection Act which would’ve made Daylight Saving Time permanent.

“Falling back is a lot more fun than springing forward so that extra hour of sleep is nice,” said Austin Enyert.

That bill however was never brought to a vote in the U.S. House.

Minnesota enacted legislation in 2021 to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but it never went into effect because it was dependent on the federal law passing.

So, for now, Daylight Saving Time is here to stay.

“It’s not something I spend a large amount of time thinking about so if it’s here great, if it’s not here same feeling about it,” said Enyert.