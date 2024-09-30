Faith in Minnesota door knocking ahead of Election Day

Faith in Minnesota Action spent Sunday door knocking ahead of the November election.

(ABC 6 News) – Many went out to share their support for local candidates in the upcoming election on Sunday.

Faith in Minnesota Action spent the day knocking on people’s doors in Rochester.

With many things on the ballot relating to the city council and the RPS referendum, they said this year’s election is crucial.

“I think the best thing to do is to build a resilient community that listens to the people that live here, the permanent residents of it where we all can thrive, have great parks, better transportation, bike lanes, more sustainability,” Faith in Minnesota volunteer Paula Craigo said.

Faith in Minnesota Action will continue to reach out to many voters in the community and everyone is encouraged to vote on election day.