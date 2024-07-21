Fairgrounds Park & Ride closing for Olmsted County Fair

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester announced the Fairgrounds Park & Ride will be closed the entire week of July 22 to July 26, and Monday, July 29 for the Olmsted County Fair.

Route 350X will not stop at the Fairgrounds during this time.

Customers are encouraged to use the RCTC Park & Ride during the closure. The RCTC Park & Ride is located in the West Lot of Rochester Community and Technical College.

Courtesy: City of Rochester

More information on RPT’s Park & Ride facilities is available at rptride.com.