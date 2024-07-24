Fair fun returns to Olmsted County

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County fair has something for everyone to enjoy.

All the classic fair food you can think of, like cheese curds, mini donuts and cotton candy. 9-year-old Nolan Miller says the ice cream is his favorite.

There’s also domestic and exotic animals of all kind, courtesy of Thorni Ridge Exotics.

“We have close to 30 different varieties of animals,” said Eric Smith, owner of Thorni Ridge Exotics. “We got the largest and second largest rodents in the world, the capybara and the Patagonian mara, we have zebras, camels.”

Some of the animals, you can even ride on. While the ponies can only carry someone under 100 lbs, the camels can take on five people at a time.

The kids can agree the best part of the fair is all the rides.

“My favorite part is the little green spiny thing, it like tilts and goes fast,” said 8-year-old Alicia about the zero-gravity ride.

12-year-old Caleb Miller agrees the zero-gravity ride is the best one. “It’s fun and usually it makes me feel sick after but it’s still fun,” Caleb said. “The Hawaii themed one, I went on that one, and then yeah we might do the swing one after this.”

The swings let you fly high up in the sky to get the best view of the entire fairgrounds.

If games are more your thing, the fair has some brand news ones this year, like basketball and break the bottle.

Whatever you come for, you’re sure to leave with lifelong memories.

A full list of fair activities all week long can be found here.