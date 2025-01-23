Facial moisturizer recalled nationwide

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It was once made TikTok famous, but now a facial moisturizer sold by First and Beauty is being recalled after jars intended for quarantine were released onto the market.

The voluntary recall specifically is for the 14-ounce jars of First and Beauty Ultra Repair Cream.

The jars have lot numbers 24-D-44 and 24-D-45 with expiration dates of April 10 and 11 of next year. The FDA has given the recall a Class 2 risk, meaning its use may cause temporary health consequences.