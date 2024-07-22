Eyota wrapped up annual Eyota Days Car Show

It was the last day of Eyota Days and many showed up in some really cool looking cars. The reason is because of their annual car show and look at some of these rides. This is the 19th year of this competition and many people showed out.

Many are antiques and people came from around the state to show off their cars while also having the chance to check out each other’s rides.

“I was here last year with another one of my cars, they just do such a nice job out here, so yeah it was just kind of fun to come out and I like to see different cars, that’s kind of the best part about it,” Todd Moran from Austin, Minnesota said.

25 cars received an award and Moran won the award for best custom car.

This car show is one of many yearly traditions of Eyota day and they’re looking forward to it again next year.