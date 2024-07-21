Eyota Days continues over the weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Eyota Days continued on Saturday with a day jam-packed with fun activities for everyone who turned out.

A huge crowd turned out for the Tractor pull.

That wasn’t all though. Saturday also featured a bean bag tournament, live music, a street market, and delicious food vendors.

The fun will continue into Sunday.