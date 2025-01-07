Extreme weather across the US: Winter storm has states on alert while wildfires burn in California

By KAALTV

Extreme weather in the U.S.

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Extreme weather has been wreaking havoc across the nation as millions face threats of a new winter storm.

Meanwhile, others are watching wildfires burn in the west.

A huge plume of smoke is towering over the Pacific Palisades as parts of Los Angeles burn. A second fire is also burning in the Hollywood Hills.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is deploying emergency crews and resources to put the fires out.

In the east, a deadly winter storm is bringing snow, ice, and bone-chilling temperatures. At least nine people have died from winter-related crashes, and dozens of flights have been canceled.