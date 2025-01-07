Extreme weather across the US: Winter storm has states on alert while wildfires burn in California

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Extreme weather has been wreaking havoc across the nation as millions face threats of a new winter storm.

Meanwhile, others are watching wildfires burn in the west.

A huge plume of smoke is towering over the Pacific Palisades as parts of Los Angeles burn. A second fire is also burning in the Hollywood Hills.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is deploying emergency crews and resources to put the fires out.

In the east, a deadly winter storm is bringing snow, ice, and bone-chilling temperatures. At least nine people have died from winter-related crashes, and dozens of flights have been canceled.