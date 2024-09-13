Experts predict a steady drop in gas prices

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — For fall travelers, Friday brings some great news as experts are now predicting a steady drop in gas prices is on the horizon.

The drop is predicted to put the national average below $3 per gallon as soon as October. Currently, the national average for regular gas stands at $3.24 per gallon, down 20 cents from a month ago.

Prices are expected to continue falling through the election. Currently, oil prices have fallen to their lowest levels in three years hitting $65 per barrel.

For gas in southern Minnesota, Chatfield and Elgin show the lowest prices at $2.95 and $2.97 per gallon, respectively. Rochester sits at $3.03 per gallon.

Meanwhile, in northern Iowa, Clear Lake is showing $2.85 per gallon, Mason City is at $2.86, and Northwood is $2.89. These prices are according to GasBuddy.com.