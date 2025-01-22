Experience Rochester Restaurants Week returns to the Med City for a third year

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Monday January 20th to Sunday January 26th is Experience Rochester Restaurants Week, as the yearly event returns for its third installment.

Over 30 Rochester restaurants are participating in the event this year. One of those restaurants is Terza, which has participated all three years the event has been running for.

Stacy Brambrink, the general manager of Terza, says “we want to have people enjoy their time and come out and celebrate restaurants and enjoy some really good food.”

To find out more about what restaurants are participating, more information can be found at Experience Rochester’s website.