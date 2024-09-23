Expansion finished for Olmsted County Public Works Service Center

(ABC 6 News) – The expansion of the Olmsted County Public Works Service Center (PWSC), which started last fall, is now complete.

According to a press release, the expansion is nearly ten thousand square feet.

Olmsted County says the expansion of the PWSC will boost customer service and operations by providing bigger, more versatile spaces for meetings, collaboration, and supporting residents.

Multiple departments located at 2122 Campus Drive SE in Rochester have been relocated to the newly expanded PWSC.

Olmsted County departments impacted:

New address for GIS and SWCD:

1188 50th St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904