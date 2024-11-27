Excellent Educator: Mark Poppe

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Math and science, history and languages, there are a lot of lessons you can learn in school – but in one classroom at Ellis Middle School in Austin, the students are learning a little more hands-on.

Mark Poppe teaches industrial arts; how to create things from materials like plastic, wood and metal.

“It can lead to a lot of careers, you see a lot of those jobs that are available and needed,” Mr. Poppe said. “I think it should be a priority.”

In his classes, he passes on the skills he learned as a kid.

“My dad was a mechanic, so I kind of grew up in a shop,” he said. “So, I’m familiar with the tools and working and that type of the hands-on activities.”

Mr. Poppe also works to build relationships with his students, making them comfortable and confident in his classes.

“I didn’t know about him until last year, which was my first year here at Ellis,” said student Adrian Owens, who moved to the Austin school district just a year before his first class with Mr. Poppe. “He was really nice, and he helped me understand a lot of stuff that I did not understand at all.”

“When you ask a question, he explains everything perfectly clear,” said another student, Joana Ajavon. “Everything is pretty perfect and good in the class and like chill.”

For Mr. Poppe, it’s his students success that keeps him coming back.

“For the most part you enjoy coming in to work every day and working with the kids,” he said. “You know, them having success and some of the things those kids do in the future.”

That success is what also makes him a big part of the school’s mission.

“Ellis has many awesome educators,” said Principal Dewey Schara. “I think Mr. Poppe is an awesome example because he exemplifies all of the things we strive for which is building good relationship with students, having high standards, and then scaffolding our instruction to get kids to meet those standards.”