Excellent Educator: Alex Campbell

(ABC 6 News) – Health class might be the last thing you’d want to do in middle school, but for Alex Campbell’s students at Kellogg Middle School, it’s anything but.

“He’s like a really cool, fun teacher and he always makes a way to make the class not boring,” said student Samuel Mohr. “He’s just awesome to be around.”

It also helps to have genuine relationships with your students.

“I just like the fact that he’s a funny teacher,” said student Victoria Heng. “He’s not one of those super serious and stern teachers, he’s fun to talk to and he actually makes it a better learning environment just being in that classroom.”

Campbell got his start coaching hockey at Lourdes High School, marrying his formative interests and newfound passions.

“I was growing up into fitness, nutrition,” he said, “and I realized that I liked working with kids. I liked working with students and I kind of put it all together to go for PE and health.”

He also says seeing the students grow is what keeps him coming back every day.

“It’s satisfying knowing that the work I put in can help shape them, mold them to be the people that they want to be.”

An effort recognized by those around him as well.

“You always want someone who is there for the students and is willing to do anything no matter the cost,” said Principal Martine Haglund. “He has a really good rapport with the students, great relationships. You can see that the students like him and that the students feel comfortable in his presence.”

All the trappings of an excellent educator.