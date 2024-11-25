Estimated $100k in damages after house fire in Byron

(ABC 6 News) – A house fire happened in Byron early Monday morning, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said.

According to OCSO, deputies responded to the fire in the 1800 block of 23rd Street NW at 2 a.m. The homeowner reportedly called 911 after seeing flames and smoke within the home’s walls near a wood-burning stove.

The Byron Fire Department and Kasson Fire Department arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, OCSO reported.

The estimated damage to the house is $100,000. No one was hurt.