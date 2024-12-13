EPA disagrees with Iowa DNR on nitrate levels in major waterways

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The public comment period was extended this week by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over the 2024 Iowa’s impaired waters list under the Clean Water Act, and found that a number of waterways should have been included in by the state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The EPA said in a report released November 12 that nitrate and nitrite levels in six sections of the Cedar, Des Moines, Iowa, Raccoon and South Skunk rivers have exceeded safe drinking water standards.

According to a report from Food and Water Watch, increases in nitrate and nitrite levels in water can be traced directly to industrial-scale agriculture practices like confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs).

“Iowa is certainly one of the worst states for factory farm pollution,” said Jennifer Breon of FWW. “We have over 4000 factory farms, more than any other state.”

Several recent attempts in the state legislature have been made to enhance the protections afforded in the Clean Water Act, which currently does little to mandate that states monitor industrial agriculture practices.