Enrollment down in Mason City Schools

(ABC 6 News) — In Mason City, the school board held a meeting on Monday night to reorganize ahead of the new year and certify the district’s annual enrollment numbers.

Those numbers are not looking good as enrollment is on the decline with nearly 3280 students currently enrolled. That is down 50 students from last year, making this the seventh year in the past 10 where enrollment has declined.

“Your districts right around the Des Moines area, Iowa City are growing, and aside from smatterings around the state, most or most schools are seeing the same thing. It’s demographics. It’s the state of Iowa. And, you know, the population is aging in Mason City,” said Superintendent Pat Hamilton.

The enrollment numbers include all of the city’s K-12 schools and virtual academy as well as 60 students who are dual-enrolled in another district or a home school program.