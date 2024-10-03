Enjoy the fall weather at Dodge County’s new Restoration Park

Enjoy the warm weather at Dodge County's new Restoration Park

(ABC 6 News) — Dodge County’s new Restoration Park is now open to the public, and community members are taking the opportunity to enjoy the warm weather while it lasts.

ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Carly Berglund spoke with Kim Boyum of Mantorville, Minn. while on a visit to the new park.

The 32-acre park is located near the Kwik Trip on Hwy 57, and it features more than a mile of groomed walking trails throughout.

If you would like to visit, there is parking on the road next to the gas station.