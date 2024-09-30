Ellendale Elementary School to host a Color Run

(ABC 6 News) — Ellendale Elementary School is hosting a Color Run in an attempt to fundraise towards the inclusive playground fund.

The run will begin at 3 PM on Saturday, October 5th. Prior to the run, there will be fire trucks from local communities for kids to see from 2-3 PM while MoeGeos food truck and Carpenter Coffee will be on site starting at 2 PM.

People can still sign up until 2:45 PM on Saturday. As of now, there have been 245 entrants, and Ellendale Elementary School has raised $51,000 of their $200,000 goal for the inclusive playground.