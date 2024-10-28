Election Results: Iowa U.S. House of Representatives District 2

On November 5, 2024, voters in Iowa will cast their votes to decide who will represent Iowa District 2 in the United States House of Representatives. Republican Ashley Hinson is the incumbent and has been the U.S. House Representative for Iowa District 2 since assuming office in 2023. Hinson is now up for reelection against Democrat Sarah Corkery. See continually updated results from the Associated Press on election night as ballots are counted. Click on individual counties to see results.

(NOTE – any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. on November 5 are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded.)