ABC 6 Political Analyst talks Trump conviction

(ABC 6 News) – This week, history was made as Former President Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted in a criminal case.

Trump was found guilty on 34 counts in a hush money trial. This means he’s now running for president as a felon. Our Political Analyst Shane Baker stopped by the newsroom to give us his take on the historic conviction. Here’s what he had to say when asked about the potential impact on Trump’s re-election bid:

“Constitutionally, there are three requirements to be president. That you be a natural born citizen, that you be 35 years old, and that you’ve resided in the country for 14 years. President Trump still meets those requirements and the Constitution is largely silent on this other matter. In the situation where the constitution is mainly silent, we defer to the people.”

President Biden responded, “The American principle that no one is above the law is reaffirmed. Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself.”