Election judges double-checking counts across Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — Tuesday will mark two weeks since Election Day, but even still, the election is not over yet, at least not the recounting of ballots across Minnesota.

Secretary of State Steve Simon says spot checking the election results all over the state is a reminder that the election is not over quite year.

As another reminder, there are still two recounts in Minnesota legislative races that could determine control over the Minnesota House. Those recounts are for District 54A in Scott County and District 14B in Sherburne County.

Statewide election results are expected to be certified Thursday aside from where recounts will still be underway.