Election judges continue hand recount for Minnesota State House race

(ABC 6 News) — Election judges spent all day on Thursday recounting ballots in a race that could determine control of the Minnesota House.

The recount for District 54A in Scott County was triggered automatically because the results were so close with Democrat Brad Tabke holding a 14-vote lead over Republican Aaron Paul.

After Thursday, Tabke saw his lead grow by one to 15 votes. Four votes were challenged by either side and will be ruled on Monday by the County Canvassing Board.

“Challenges are all about voter intent. Often times what we see with the process is something is recorded as an undervote or a no vote, but maybe someone filled out their ballot in pencil, and they did a check mark instead of an oval. Those kinds of things,” said Julie Hanson, the Scott County Elections Manager.

After the Canvassing Board meets on Monday, Republicans will have one week to contest the results.