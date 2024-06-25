Election candidates reminded to remain nonpartisan

THE ELECTION IS APPROACHING AND WITH ROCHESTER CITY AND COUNTY POSITIONS ON THE BALLOT - CANDIDATES ARE BEING REMINDED HOW IMPORTANT IT IS FOR THE ELECTIONS TO REMAIN NONPARTISAN.

(ABC 6 News) — The election is approaching, and with Rochester city and county positions on the ballot, candidates are being reminded how important is for elections to remain nonpartisan.

Back in 2007, the City Council adopted an ordinance affirming elections to the council are not divided. Over the weekend, the City and County were made aware some candidates have asked some local parties to do a screening for them.

Leaders say this is concerning.