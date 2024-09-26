ELECTION 2024: The latest from the campaign trail with ABC’s Rachael Bade

ELECTION 2024: State of the race with ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent Rachael Bade

(ABC 6 News) – With just over a month to go until Election Day, the race for the White House seems to be getting tighter by the day.

Both presidential candidates, Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump, are holding events in key battleground states this week.

Trump and Harris are doubling down on their plans for the U.S. economy.

Looking ahead to next week, this year’s vice presidential candidates are also prepping for their big night on the debate stage.

In this exclusive interview, ABC 6 News Daytime anchor Jeremy Ledford talks with ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent Rachael Bade about the latest developments from the campaign trail.