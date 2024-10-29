Election 2024: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump offer closing arguments ahead of the election

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump built their closing arguments to voters who have not yet cast their ballots.

Former President Trump spoke to supporters at his Mar-A-Lago home. Trump downplayed his weekend Madison Square Garden event, which evoked backlash for comments made about Puerto Rico and other topics.

“The love, the love in that room — it was breathtaking, and you could have filled it many, many times with the people that were unable to get in,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris was in Washington D.C. trying to win over young black male voters, which is a group that some polls suggest Trump making inroads with.

“The Black men in particular who are at the rallies have recently been saying to me, ‘don’t you listen to that, and they got to stop with all that noise.’ We support you,” Harris said.

Harris is expected to take a prosecution approach later Tuesday night, trying to make her case and treating voters like a jury.