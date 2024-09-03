Election 2024: Both presidential candidates sprinting to November’s finish line

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — With the 2024 presidential election looming, both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are sprinting to November’s finish line.

The Harris campaign is kicking off a bus tour to highlight its stance on reproductive rights. The tour starts in Florida and will hit 50 different places in which the Vice President says are key states.

“With this bus tour, we’re going to make sure everyone in the nation knows the stakes. The only way to protect reproductive freedom is by rejecting Donald Trump,” said Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Meanwhile, Trump is making new moves as well after promising to pay for IVF treatments last week in La Crosse, adding he will vote “no” to overturning Florida’s abortion ban.

This comes as former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard joined his campaign, discussing major talking points during her debate with Harris in the 2020 presidential campaign.

“What I pointed out in that debate stage in the 2020 campaign was her hypocrisy. It was how she was saying one thing and doing another,” Gabbard said.

Right now, both parties have a lighter schedule ahead of the debate next Tuesday which can be viewed on ABC.