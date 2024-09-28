Elderly man hurt in Freeborn County crash

(ABC 6 News) – One man is injured after a crash in Freeborn County on Saturday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened at 11:47 a.m. on U.S. Highway 69.

The crash report states, a 2005 Peterbuilt 379 Tractor truck and a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee were both heading south, when they collided at the intersection of W 9th Street.

The driver of the Jeep, 71-year-old Antonio Casanova of Albert Lea, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea with non-life threatening injuries.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Police Department, Albert Lea Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.