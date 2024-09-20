Early voting for 2024 election kicks off in Minnesota

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- With just six weeks away from Election Day, Friday was the first day of early voting in Minnesota.

Many Olmsted County voters showed up to make their voices heard ahead of the November election.

Martin Cormack, an Olmsted County resident saying, “It’s a whole lot easier, hardly any lines. It’s in and out, very easy.”

For the last three elections, Cormack has voted on the very first day of early voting.

“I get it over with and I don’t have to worry about it later, and that’s subject to any advertisement after that point,” said Cormack.

He says it’s important to be informed before you check those boxes.

“I had studied the ballot ahead of time so I was not surprised by anything. I knew what I was going to do coming in,” Cormack said.

And Martin isn’t alone in wanting to beat the rush.

Stephen Strange is another resident in Rochester who talks about the positives of getting to vote early.

“I’ve always voted, not always an early voter, but it just seemed convenient to be able to do this and it’s really a value to be able to fit this in, rather than stand in line on Election Day which can really be a difficult thing sometimes,” said Strange.

The county as a whole expecting that to only continue, as early voting has become more popular.

“Early voting is fairly popular in Olmsted County. Over the years it’s had a slight increase the past 10 years. We’re anywhere between 15 to 20 percent of the total vote is going to come before the Election Day,” said Luke Turner, the Associate Director of Property Records and Licensing for Olmsted County.

“I just encourage everybody to vote. Voting is a responsibility and if you’re old enough to vote and capable of making a good decision, then you should vote,” Strange said.

For everything you need to know regarding early voting in your county, as well as what’s on your ballot, click here.