Early voting begins in Iowa

(ABC 6 News) — Starting on Wednesday, Iowans can officially begin casting their ballots for the 2024 election.

Ballots are available at both local auditors’ offices or satellite locations. Voters will need an ID with current address or ID and proof of residency to cast ballots.

Mail-in ballots are also being sent out to those who have requested them.

Early voting is open through November 4th.