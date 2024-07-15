Early Sunday chase and crash ends in DWI arrest

(ABC 6 News) — Around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop a speeding vehicle near Civic Center Drive NW near Highway 52, in Rochester, according to a statement released Monday by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver sped off, fleeing the attempted traffic stop.

A short time later, the deputy located the crashed vehicle near West Circle Drive NW near the off-ramp from Highway 14. The report noted the vehicle had significant damage and the air bags were deployed.

The driver was Anthony Thomas, Jr., 31, of Minneapolis. Thomas was taken into custody and was non-compliant with deputies. A passenger was in the vehicle and taken by ambulance to the hospital.

During the arrest, deputies said Thomas appeared to be impaired. He refused to submit to a field sobriety test and a search warrant was granted to collect a sample.

After a short time in the hospital, Thomas was then taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Charges being recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office include Criminal Vehicular Operation causing Bodily Harm, 1st degree DWI, and 1st degree DWI/felony flee in a motor vehicle.

The statement also said Thomas had a prior felony conviction for DWI.