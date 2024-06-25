E-bike rebate application to re-open next Tuesday

(KSTP) – Owners of e-bikes in Minnesota looking to apply for a rebate will have another chance to do so after the state’s application program crashed for those trying to do so more than a month ago.

Late Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Department of Revenue announced the online application will reopen at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on June 5, the online application website — which was a first-come, first-served basis with a cap of 10,000 applications, crashed within minutes of launching. About two hours later, the agency said the issues wouldn’t be resolved by the end of the day and pushed the launch to another date.

On Tuesday, the state announced when the site re-opens, applicants will instead need to wait in a virtual waiting room before accessing the application, which is a method similar for anyone who has bought tickets for playoff games.

Once applicants are granted access — done in the order they enter the waiting room — 15 minutes will be given to them to both complete and submit the application. After 10,000 submissions are sent in, the application will close, and those who are still in the waiting room will be notified they can’t apply this year.

For anyone who will want to apply for a rebate, you’ll need to provide your name and contact information, birth date, a social security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, as well as both your tax filing status and your adjusted gross income for the previous calendar.

After reviewing applications, the state says they will respond to each person by July 9, saying applicants will be approved, added to a waitlist, asked to provide more information or denied.

If approved, a rebate will be sent to the email address used on your application by July 10, which can then be used to receive a discount when buying a new e-bike from one of the retailers listed on the state’s website. A list of those retailers can be found by CLICKING HERE.

The certificate will then need to be used within two months after being issued.

Meanwhile, the state says if you’re asked to provide more information, you’ll have three weeks to provide the requested information by e-mail. If you’re added to a waitlist, the state says your application may be considered if more rebate certificates become available and will be contacted by e-mail if you’ll end up receiving a rebate, or if no more are available for this year.

If you get denied, the state says you didn’t meet eligibility requirements, there are no more rebate certificates available, or the waitlist is full. However, you may still apply for a certificate when the process opens again next year.

The e-Bike Rebate program aims to promote more environmentally-friendly travel by reducing the cost of an e-bike for Minnesotans. The state has earmarked $2 million for rebates this year and next year, offering residents a discount of up to $1,500 on qualifying e-bike purchases. That apparently created higher-than-anticipated demand.

You can also find more information about the e-bike rebate certificate program by CLICKING HERE.