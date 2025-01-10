Drones spotted near Prairie Island Nuclear Plant

(ABC 6 News) — Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking into reports of drones flying near the Prairie Island Nuclear Plant near Welch.

On Wednesday night, about four or five drones in the area were called in from the plant.

Officers from Red Wing Police Department and Prairie Island Tribal Police saw two drones near the plant but could not find who was operating them.

The drones eventually left the area. Police say there is no threat to the public, and the case is not under active investigation.