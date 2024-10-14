Driver suffers life threatening injuries in Winona County crash on I-90

(ABC 6 News) — A Wisconsin man suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on I-90 in Winona County on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2 PM when 33-year-old Jamal Lamonte Arnold lost control of his car and rolled into a ditch near MP246.

Arnold was transported to Saint Marys Hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time. MSP’s crash report says Arnold was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Lewiston Fire Department, Lewiston Ambulance, Lewiston Police Department, and Mayo One assisted in the crash.