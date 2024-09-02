Driver identified in deadly patio crash at Park Tavern restaurant in St. Louis Park

2 dead, 3 injured after man drives car into St. Louis Park restaurant

(KSTP) – A law enforcement source on Monday confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the identity of the man who was arrested in connection with a fatal crash at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park Sunday night.

Steven Frane Bailey, 56, was booked into Hennepin County Jail on probable cause criminal vehicular homicide.

Park Tavern says they will be closed until further notice following the crash on their patio that killed two people and injured four others.

Initially, police said Sunday that three people were injured along with two killed, but a statement from Methodist Hospital on Monday confirmed that four of their employees were injured.

Park Tavern in St. Louis Park says due to a deadly crash on its patio that left two people dead and three injured, they will be closed until further notice.

Early Monday morning, a memorial was set up, with shirts displaying the business’ name displayed on the backs of a dozen chairs, which had flowers attached to them.

According to a social media post made by the business, the decision was made to “support and care for our staff and neighbors.” Its owners are thanking customers for their understanding and kindness as patrons and workers reel from Sunday night’s incident.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with Dr. Thomas Stark of Methodist Hosptial, who was at Park Tavern on Sunday night. Stark said a group of coworkers was out celebrating one of the employees, who was leaving her role as a nurse in the ICU after seven years to go on to CRNA school.

“On to the next chapter of her life and everyone was out celebrating, having a good time and saying goodbye,” Stark said.

That nurse, identified as a woman named Laura, is now hospitalized with severe injuries.

A chair with a scrub shirt is displayed at a Park Tavern memorial on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. Credit: KSTP-TV

Chairs are set up with t-shirts and flowers at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. Credit: Bailey Hurley/KSTP-TV

Chairs are set up with t-shirts and flowers at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. Credit: Bailey Hurley/KSTP-TV

In addition, Stark says one of the two people killed also worked in the ICU, and went on to say the male victim was the ICU’s unit coordinator and had worked at the hospital for years.

“He was just a kind and gentle soul who kept everything moving in the intensive care unit,” said Stark.

Two other victims – identified as a man and a woman – had also worked in the ICU for many years, according to Stark.

“They were really dedicated to their patients and just loved people. Very hard workers. They were great friends,” he said. “Seeing their faces every day, it’s part of why you come to work every day.”

Although Stark says he’s heard bits and pieces from others who witnessed the incident, he doesn’t know what happened, or why.

“If there was any malfeasance, I just pray that justice is served,” Stark said.

No other details about the crash victims have been released.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the person who drove into the outside patio area has been arrested for probable cause criminal vehicular homicide, according to law enforcement. Surveillance video showed the driver entering the parking lot, but not the restaurant. Officials say he then attempted to park before accelerating into the patio area.

The Minnesota State Patrol and several local agencies – including St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Wayzata and Hennepin County – worked through the night Sunday and into Monday morning to find out exactly what happened. Law enforcement members spoke to several witnesses who were at the business enjoying their Sunday evening at the time the crash happened.

