Downtown Pitch Day hits Chateau Theatre

(ABC 6 News) – You might as well call it Shark Tank as Rochester John Marshall 11th graders took center stage for Downtown Pitch Day.

“These kids did an amazing job. They presented, which caused them a great amount of anxiety, and they all knocked it out of the park,” said Sue Bender, a Rochester John Marshall economics teacher.

It’s an event put on by the Equity in the Built program, a joint initiative with the City of Rochester and Workforce Development. The goal is to expose students to what a potential career in business would look like.

“They learn about all these different careers, in addition to putting together this pitch, in which honestly we would benefit if we had the youth leading us right now,” said Julie Brock, program manager for the Equity in the Built Environment (EBE).

One business idea was called Mics and Memories. It’s a karaoke bar built for teenagers to hang out, with mocktails and rooms available for rent as well.

“Our kind of layout is just very focused on having like a good flow and energy. Like we don’t try to generate a lot of standing room. Like she said, we have a lot of lounge areas and our non-alcoholic bar and then we have many different karaoke rooms,” said Elyse LeQuire, a student at John Marshall High School.

The idea that the students had, winning the award for the best use of space. Each student says they were grateful for the experience.

“Being able to just have an idea and be able to just carry it out, and present it to other people, was very cool,” said Heder Jang, another student at John Marshall High School.

Another business idea pitched by a group was Plants, Pots, and Paints. It was a pottery painting business that would bring a unique art experience downtown.